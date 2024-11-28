Guidewire Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $201.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,523.18, a P/E/G ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $207.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.66.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.