H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the October 31st total of 675,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF remained flat at $13.09 during midday trading on Thursday. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $486.42 million for the quarter.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

