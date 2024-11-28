Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) CAO Brian John Deegan Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $399,404.32. This represents a 45.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 845.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 274,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HG. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

