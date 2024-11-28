Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) CAO Brian John Deegan Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $399,404.32. This represents a 45.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66.
Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on HG. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.
View Our Latest Research Report on HG
About Hamilton Insurance Group
Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Insurance Group
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.