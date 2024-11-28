Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,273 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $285.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.98 and its 200 day moving average is $244.43. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.94 and a 12 month high of $289.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.20.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

