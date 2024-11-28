Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZ has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Kanzhun Stock Up 3.3 %

BZ stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

