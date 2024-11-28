Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $73.73 Million Stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,434 shares during the period. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 13.85% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $73,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,180,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,411 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLIA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 109,265 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

