Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 492 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1,405.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $266.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.88 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.15.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

