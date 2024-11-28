Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -349.97 and a beta of 2.19. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

