Head-To-Head Comparison: Core Scientific (CORZ) versus The Competition

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) is one of 109 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Core Scientific to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A Core Scientific Competitors -91.77% -84.50% -4.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $557.68 million N/A -3.27 Core Scientific Competitors $2.99 billion $383.60 million 14.58

Analyst Recommendations

Core Scientific’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific. Core Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Core Scientific and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 13 1 3.07 Core Scientific Competitors 478 1811 2857 105 2.49

Core Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 7.14%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Core Scientific beats its competitors on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

