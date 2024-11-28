Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $738.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $92.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

