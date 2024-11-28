Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 34,500 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $32,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $195.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average of $157.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $195.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.13, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

