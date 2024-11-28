Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Bought by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIFS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $282.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.99. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.16.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

