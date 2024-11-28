Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,197,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,061,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $632,871,000 after purchasing an additional 108,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $229.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.61. The company has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

