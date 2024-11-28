Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Space Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSPO. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $913,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 534,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 252,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 77.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 274,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 23.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 389,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

HSPO remained flat at $11.32 on Thursday. 504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,594. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.