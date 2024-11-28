Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $219,362 in the last ninety days. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $187.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.50. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

