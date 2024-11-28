Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 133.3% in November

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Hudson Global stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 4,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

