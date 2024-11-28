Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 54.8% in November

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the October 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,231. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.91 million for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

