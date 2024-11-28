Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 54.8% in November

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2024

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the October 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,231. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.91 million for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.