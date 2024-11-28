Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Invests $294,000 in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 791.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $420,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 103,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 217.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 357,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after buying an additional 245,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $891.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

