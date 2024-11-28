IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $421.76. 486,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.67. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

