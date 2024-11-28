Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 36.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.1 %

DKNG stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,581.92. This represents a 82.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 735,246 shares of company stock worth $29,902,158. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

