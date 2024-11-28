Independent Advisor Alliance Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 285,180 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,371,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,319,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

