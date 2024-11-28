Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,710,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,422,000 after purchasing an additional 290,019 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $208,513,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,287,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,802,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after buying an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,022,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,952,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $83.00 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.