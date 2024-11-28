India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 187.92 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 187 ($2.37). 71,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 365,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of £161.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.33.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

