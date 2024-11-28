Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.46 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.90%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

View Our Latest Report on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.