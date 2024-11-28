Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
LAPR stock remained flat at $25.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $25.21.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.