Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April’s previous dividend of $0.12.

LAPR stock remained flat at $25.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF — April (LAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April LAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

