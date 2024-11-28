Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance
Shares of HOCT stock remained flat at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,246 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.
About Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October
