Insider Buying: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Acquires $83,500.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) CEO Rohan Palekar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,070.60. The trade was a 2.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
89bio Price Performance
NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.63.
Institutional Trading of 89bio
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 226.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 89bio by 76.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
