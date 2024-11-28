Insider Buying: Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Acquires 25,484 Shares of Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey acquired 25,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £24,974.32 ($31,661.16).

Paul Larbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Paul Larbey bought 8,716 shares of Bango stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £8,977.48 ($11,381.19).

Bango Price Performance

LON:BGO remained flat at GBX 99 ($1.26) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.89 and a beta of 0.36. Bango PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Bango

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

