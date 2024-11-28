Insider Buying: Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Acquires C$144,645.87 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin acquired 5,778 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,645.87.

TSE ABX opened at C$24.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.18. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$29.50. The stock has a market cap of C$43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.14.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

