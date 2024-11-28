Insider Buying: Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Acquires C$144,645.87 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin acquired 5,778 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,645.87.
Barrick Gold Price Performance
TSE ABX opened at C$24.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.18. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$29.50. The stock has a market cap of C$43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.
Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
