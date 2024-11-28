Insider Buying: Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) Insider Acquires 20,000,000 Shares of Stock

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE – Get Free Report) insider David Lenigas bought 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($12,987.01).
Odessa Minerals Price Performance
Odessa Minerals Company Profile
Odessa Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Western Australia. The company explores for diamond, lithium, rare earth elements, copper, nickel, and graphite deposits. It holds 14 granted and application exploration licenses covering an area of 3,200 square kilometers in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Odessa Minerals
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Odessa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odessa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.