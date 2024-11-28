Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $646,182.75 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total value of $646,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $720,906.25. This trade represents a 47.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AppFolio Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $254.82 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.87 and a 200 day moving average of $230.91.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
