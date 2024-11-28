Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.50, for a total value of C$775,000.00.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$77.37. 91,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,018. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$55.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company has a market cap of C$12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$80.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

