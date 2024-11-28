Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sells 1,520 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $61,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,587,396.08. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sarah Js Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $220,945.20.
Criteo Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
