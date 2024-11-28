Insider Selling: TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) CEO Sells 51,913 Shares of Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) CEO Darryll E. Dewan sold 51,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $428,282.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,040.50. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TSS Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of TSS stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.64 million, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.91. TSS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.
About TSS
