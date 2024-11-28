Insider Selling: TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) CEO Sells 51,913 Shares of Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) CEO Darryll E. Dewan sold 51,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $428,282.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,040.50. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TSS Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSS stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.64 million, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.91. TSS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

