Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $309,605.30 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,221 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $309,605.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,533.60. The trade was a 10.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intapp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INTA opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $61.37.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

