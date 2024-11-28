Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 13,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 360,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.
Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile
Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.
