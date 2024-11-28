International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.56% of International Business Machines worth $1,148,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $226.99 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.17 and a 200-day moving average of $196.64.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

