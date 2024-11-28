Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insider Scott D. Cook Sells 75,000 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $636.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $634.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.32. The stock has a market cap of $178.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

