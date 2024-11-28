Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, an increase of 229.6% from the October 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJQ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 654,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,141. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

