Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, an increase of 229.6% from the October 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJQ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 654,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,141. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

