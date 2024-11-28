Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, an increase of 229.6% from the October 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJQ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 654,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,141. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
