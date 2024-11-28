Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,177,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the previous session’s volume of 177,646 shares.The stock last traded at $15.01 and had previously closed at $15.16.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 305.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

