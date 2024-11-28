Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

QQQS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 1,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

