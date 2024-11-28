Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

PSCE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,752. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $93.21 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

