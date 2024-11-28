Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $128.04 and traded as high as $149.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF shares last traded at $147.69, with a volume of 22,390 shares changing hands.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
