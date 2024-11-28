Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $128.04 and traded as high as $149.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF shares last traded at $147.69, with a volume of 22,390 shares changing hands.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

