Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

