Investors Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

KIRK stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.42. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIRK. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.