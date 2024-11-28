Investors Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.
Kirkland’s Price Performance
KIRK stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.42. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.54.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIRK. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.
