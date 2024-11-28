Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 237,951 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 158,013 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive
Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,870.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 124,950 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 543.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,712 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 120,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 887,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 148,197 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $2,109,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rivian Automotive Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.04.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.