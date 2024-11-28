iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,917 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 17,569,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983,971 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,607,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,492,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 400,067 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,734,000 after purchasing an additional 449,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,012,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,261,000 after buying an additional 572,700 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

USHY opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

