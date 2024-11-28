iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.