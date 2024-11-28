iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $601.82 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $455.41 and a 52 week high of $604.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $584.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

