iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $601.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $455.41 and a 12-month high of $604.28. The stock has a market cap of $519.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.